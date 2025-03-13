Money Report

Trump on U.S. annexation of Greenland: ‘I think it'll happen'

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Lars Joergen Kleist, wearing a Make America Great Again hat, queues to vote at the polling station in Nuuk on March 11, 2025, as Greenland, the autonomous Danish territory, holds legislative elections.
Odd Andersen | Afp | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump said that he thought that the potential annexation of Greenland by the United States would happen.
  • Trump defended that idea, saying the U.S. needs Greenland "for international security."
  • The president's comments came during a meeting in the White House with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he thought that the potential annexation of Greenland by the United States would happen.

Trump defended that idea, saying the U.S. needs Greenland "for international security."

The president's comments came during a meeting in the White House with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

A reporter asked Trump, "What is your vision for the potential annexation of Greenland."

"Yeah, well, I think it'll happen," Trump replied.

The president then turned to Rutte and said "we'll be talking to you," adding, "it's really an appropriate question."

Rutte quickly said, "When it comes to Greneland, yes or no joining the U.S., I would leave that outside for me this discussion, because I don't want to direct NATO in that."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

