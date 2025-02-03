Money Report

Trump names Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acting head of CFPB after firing Chopra

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, listens as investor Scott Bessent speaks on the economy in Asheville, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.
Matt Kelley | AP
  • President Donald Trump has made Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after firing former head Rohit Chopra over the weekend.
  • Bessent, a former hedge fund manager who was confirmed as head of the U.S. Treasury last week, will presumably lead the CFPB until a permanent pick is named.

"I look forward to working with the CFPB to advance President Trump's agenda to lower costs for the American people and accelerate economic growth," Bessent said in a CFPB statement announcing his appointment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

