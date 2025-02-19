Trump Media sues Brazil Supreme Court judge who once crossed Musk

Trump Media and its fellow conservative-oriented social media company Rumble sued a Brazil Supreme Court justice who clashed with Elon Musk last year over Musk's own social media firm, X.

The lawsuit accuses Justice Alexandre de Moraes of allegedly illegal attempts to censor a "well-known politically outspoken user" of Rumble.

The Tampa, Florida, federal court lawsuit accuses Justice Alexandre de Moraes of allegedly illegal attempts to censor a "well-known politically outspoken user" of Rumble with orders to suspend that user's U.S.-based accounts.

The suit notes that Trump Media's social media site Truth Social "relies on Rumble's cloud-based hosting and video streaming infrastructure to deliver multimedia content to its user base."

"If Rumble were to be shut down, that shut down would necessarily interfere with Truth Social's operations, as well," the suit says.

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes in a statement said his company "is firmly committed to upholding the right to free expression."

"This is not just a slogan, it's the core mission of this company," Nunes said. "We're proud to join our partner Rumble in standing against unjust demands for political censorship regardless of who makes them."

