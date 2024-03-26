Trump Media stock jumps as much as 50% after DJT ticker debut

The Trump Media & Technology Group soared in the first minutes of its Nasdaq debut, triggering a brief trading halt on volatility.

Its DJT ticker is the same one Donald Trump debuted nearly three decades ago for his hotel and casino company only to see it delisted from the New York Stock Exchange nine years later.

Trump Media's merger with the shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp. was completed Monday, allowing it to become publicly traded and add almost $4 billion in paper profits to Donald Trump's net worth.

The company's shares jumped Monday after a New York appeals court decreased from $454 million to $175 million the amount of a bond Trump would have to post to avoid the state attorney general collecting on a business fraud judgment while he appeals the case.

The share price of Donald Trump's social media company jumped by more than 50% minutes after it began public trading under the ticker DJT on Tuesday morning.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Trading in the Trump Media & Technology Group was briefly halted amid the rise due to volatility before it resumed around 9:40 a.m. ET. More than 6.5 million shares in Trump Media had changed hands by 9:50 a.m.

The ticker debuted on the Nasdaq stock market nearly three decades after the former president used it to launch his publicly traded hotel and casino company to great fanfare in 1995.

That stock was ignominiously delisted from the New York Stock Exchange nine years later.

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Trump Media's merger with the shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp. was completed Monday, allowing it to become publicly traded, it added almost $4 billion in paper profits to Donald Trump's net worth.

Trump Media's market valuation was around $2.5 billion in morning trading Tuesday, despite the company reporting less than $3.5 million — that's million, not billion — in revenue over the first three quarters of 2023.

On its last day of trading Monday under the DWAC ticker, the company's shares soared more than 35% after a New York appeals court decreased from $454 million to $175 million the amount of a bond Trump would have to post to pause collection on a business fraud judgment while he appeals the case.

The company's closing price Monday was just under $50 per share.

Trump's notoriety helped make the Trump Media deal with DWAC the highest-profile SPAC — special purpose acquisition company — merger ever.

The company's shareholders may have dreams that its Truth Social app platform will significantly grow its market share enough for the firm to turn a profit. Perhaps its growth could even be turbocharged if Trump is elected president in November.

But for now, Trump Media, just like the previous company that traded under the DJT ticker symbol, is a money loser.

Trump Media reported $49 million in losses for the first nine months of 2023, more than 14 times what it brought in revenue.

When Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts went public $14 per share in 1995 under the DJT ticker, it also made headlines.

Newsday | Getty Images

And it made money for Trump, personally, for years.

Trump received more than $44 million in salary from the company over a decade even though the firm repeatedly failed to turn a profit, according to a 2016 Washington Post article on the company.

After losing $1 billion, Trump Hotels filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2004, the same year DJT was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

"I don't think it's a failure, it's a success," Trump told NBC News in a 2004 interview, after the bankruptcy filing listed $1.8 billion in debt and the stock was trading at about 50 cents per share.

"In this case, it was just something that worked better than other alternatives," he said of the bankruptcy.

"It's really just a technical thing, but it came together."

This is developing news. Check back for updates.