Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump Media looks to snap sell-off amid DJT post-lockup trading frenzy

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Trump Media looks to snap selloff amid DJT post-lockup trading frenzy
Avishek Das | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Trump Media shares rose after a series of steep declines.
  • DJT stock had fallen sharply around the time the lockup agreements expired, allowing company insiders including majority owner Donald Trump to start selling their shares.
  • Trump said he is not selling his stake, but Trump Media has warned that other early investors were planning to cash out.

Trump Media shares turned higher Tuesday morning as the company behind Truth Social looked to pull up from a downward spiral that coincided with company insiders, including majority owner Donald Trump, getting clearance to start selling their stock.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

DJT shares climbed as much as 7% in heavy trading shortly after the opening bell. The stock was up around 2% as of 11 a.m. ET.

The upswing followed six straight trading days in the red, which drove Trump Media stock down more than 32%.

This dive was just the latest negative stretch in a monthslong slump for the company, which went public in late March after completing a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

Since surging to an intraday peak of $79.38 per share in its Nasdaq debut, Trump Media stock has lost more than 84% of its value.

On Monday, the stock fell to its lowest point since before October 2021, when news of a planned merger between Trump Media and the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp., was first made public.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

More than 400 economists, former White House advisors endorse Harris, warn against Trump policy agenda

news 1 hour ago

‘We have much more on the way, if they will continue,' Israel's president says as death toll from Lebanon attack tops 550

Trump currently owns nearly 57% of the company's outstanding shares. While the value of his stake has declined by billions of dollars in recent months, it was still worth nearly $1.5 billion Tuesday morning.

The Republican presidential nominee and other early investors in the company were barred from selling their shares until lockup agreements had expired, which they did Thursday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The lockup expiration fueled waves of speculation about whether early investors would seek to dump their shares in the company, whose sole product, Truth Social, has generated scant revenue in recent fiscal quarters.

Trump has vowed not to sell his stake.

But Trump Media warned that other early investors were planning to cash out as soon as the lockups expired.

It was unclear Tuesday morning if any formerly locked-up entities had sought to sell since Thursday. But in most cases, these sales would trigger disclosure requirements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us