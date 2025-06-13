Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump loses bid for appeals court bid to rehear E. Jean Carroll case

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Writer E. Jean Carroll arrives at the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where former U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive to ask a federal appeals court to overturn a $5 million jury verdict finding him liable for sexually assaulting and defaming her, who accused Trump of raping her nearly three decades ago, in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 6, 2024. 
Adam Gray | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump lost his latest bid to challenge a civil jury verdict holding him liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.
  • The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New York rejected Trump's request for the court's full bench to rehear his case.
  • Trump's last hope of overturning the verdict lies with the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump on Friday lost his effort to overturn a civil jury verdict holding him liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s and for defaming her when she went public with her claims decades later.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A majority of judges on the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New York rejected Trump's request for that court's full bench to rehear his challenge.

A three-judge panel on the appeals court in December upheld a Manhattan federal jury's verdict, which also ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

Two 2nd Circuit judges dissented from Friday's decision not to grant a so-called en banc rehearing of the case.

Their written dissent said the panel "sanctioned striking departures" from legal precedent "to justify the irregular judgment in this case."

Money Report

news 56 mins ago

Consumer sentiment reading rebounds to much higher level than expected as people get over tariff shock

news 1 hour ago

Longevity expert: The healthiest, longest-living people eat these 6 foods in the morning—'we have a saying ‘breakfast like a king”

Both dissenting judges, Steven Menashi and Michael Park, were appointed by Trump in 2019, during his first term in the White House.

Trump's last chance to challenge the case is to ask the Supreme Court to hear his appeal. There is no automatic right to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us