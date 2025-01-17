Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump inauguration to be moved indoors due to extreme cold

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

The US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural ceremony will be moved indoors due to the extreme cold set to grip Washington, D.C.
  • Trump said that other scheduled events, including a MAGA rally at the Capitol One Arena the day before the inauguration, will "remain the same."
  • The last time an inauguration was held indoors was in January 1985, for President Ronald Reagan.

President-elect Donald Trump said his inaugural ceremony will be moved indoors due to the extreme cold set to grip Washington, D.C., on Monday.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday.

"Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda," he wrote.

Trump's post included screenshots from the National Weather Service forecasting "dangerously cold wind chills" between six and 10 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday around midday.

Source: NOAA

The last inauguration to be held indoors was in 1985, when President Ronald Reagan was sworn in for his second term in the Rotunda due to bitterly cold temperatures.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, which is in charge of the inaugural events at the Capitol complex, said later Friday that it will honor Trump's request to move the ceremonies indoors.

A view inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol building on Jan. 17, 2025, in Washington, DC.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
A view inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol building on Jan. 17, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Trump in the Truth Social post said that D.C.'s Capital One Arena will be opened for a live viewing of his inauguration, and that it will also host a scheduled presidential parade.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

Vanguard fined more than $100 million by SEC over violations involving target date retirement funds

news 26 mins ago

Trump announces White House economic policy team

"I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In," Trump wrote.

The president-elect added that the rest of his inauguration ceremonies, including a MAGA rally at the Capitol One Arena on Sunday afternoon, will "remain the same."

"Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us