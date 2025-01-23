Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Trump Administration

Trump executive order declassifies JFK, RFK, Martin Luther King Jr. assassination files

Trump’s order could put an end to some long-standing questions surrounding the assassinations, all of which occurred more than a half-century ago

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House, as he signs executive orders, in Washington, U.S., Jan. 23, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to declassify government records related to the assassinations of President John Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
  • Trump's order could put an end to some long-standing questions surrounding the assassinations, which occurred more than a half-century ago.
  • "Lot of people are waiting for this for a long, long time, for years, for decades, and everything will be revealed," Trump said.
  • Trump has nominated Sen. Kennedy's son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as secretary of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order at the White House on Thursday to declassify government records related to the assassinations of President John Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Trump's order could put an end to some long-standing questions surrounding the assassinations, all of which occurred more than a half-century ago.

The official conclusions that all three assassinations were carried out by lone gunmen have been challenged by a raft of conspiracy theories. The fact that some records about the investigations of the murders have remained classified for so long played a role in fueling those theories.

"That's a big one," Trump said in the Oval Office as he signed the executive order.

"Lot of people are waiting for this for a long, long time, for years, for decades, and everything will be revealed," Trump said.

President Kennedy was killed on Nov. 22, 1963, after being shot while riding in a motorcade in Dallas, Texas.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

Twilio announces optimistic 2027 profit forecast at investor day

news 13 mins ago

Trump signs executive order promoting crypto, paving way for digital asset stockpile

The Democratic icon's younger brother, Robert Kennedy, who represented New York in the U.S. Senate, was shot on June 5, 1968, in the kitchen of a Los Angeles hotel after winning California's Democratic presidential primary. He died the following day.

Trump has nominated the late senator's son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as secretary of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The civil rights leader King was assassinated two months before RFK, on April 4, 1968, when he was shot while standing on the balcony of a motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us