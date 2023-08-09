Trump election probe: Georgia grand jury expected to hear evidence next week

The Atlanta prosecutor overseeing the investigation of possible crimes by Donald Trump for trying to reverse his defeat in Georgia's 2020 presidential election is expected to present her case to a grand jury next week.

The Atlanta prosecutor overseeing the investigation of possible crimes by Donald Trump for trying to reverse his defeat in Georgia's 2020 presidential election is expected to present her case to a grand jury next week, NBC News reported.

That presentation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could lead to an indictment of the former president in the case on state charges.

If that happens, it would be the fourth time he has been charged in a criminal case since March, and the second time he has been indicted in connection with his efforts to prevent President Joe Biden from taking office.

Trump in a speech Tuesday in New Hampshire said he expects to be indicted in Georgia soon.

"I should have four by sometime next week," Trump said.

He also called Willis, who is the first Black woman to be Fulton DA, "a young racist in Atlanta."

In addition to Trump, Willis is known to be eyeing a number of the ex-president's allies for possible criminal charges, as well.

NBC has been in contact with three people who received subpoenas to appear before a grand jury in Fulton County Superior Court, where officials have been ramping up security measures in recent days.

Two of those people — former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, and former Georgia Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan — said that as of Wednesday they had not received a notice to appear before that panel within 48 hours, indicating their testimony would not occur this week.

Willis has said she will present her case before Sept. 1. It could take several days for the prosecutor to present evidence to the grand jury.

The DA has been investigating Trump since early 2021 for his and his allies' efforts to pressure Georgia officials to take steps that would undo Biden's electoral victory in the state in 2020. Georgia was one of several swing states that handed Biden his margin of victory in the Electoral College.

Trump's pressure campaign on state officials in Georgia is also detailed in the federal criminal indictment filed against him in Washington, D.C., last week, that charges him with four crimes related to conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results nationally. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

Trump separately is charged in federal court in southern Florida with retaining classified documents after leaving the White House and trying to thwart government officials' attempts to recover those records.

And in New York state court, Trump is charged by the Manhattan District Attorney's office with falsifying business records in connection with a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in those cases, as well.