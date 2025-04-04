Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump drops Biden's proposal for Medicare to cover obesity drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound

By Annika Kim Constantino, CNBC

A combination image shows an injection pen of Zepbound, Eli Lilly’s weight loss drug, and boxes of Wegovy, made by Novo Nordisk. 
Reuters
  • President Donald Trump dropped a Biden administration proposal to have Medicare cover obesity drugs, including popular GLP-1 treatments such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound.
  • But the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it may reconsider coverage of those drugs in the future, according to a fact sheet on the rule.
  • The proposal would have significantly expanded access to those drugs to millions of Americans but would have cost the government billions.

President Donald Trump on Friday dropped a Biden administration proposal to have Medicare cover obesity drugs, including popular but costly GLP-1 treatments such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

But the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it may reconsider coverage of those drugs in the future, according to a fact sheet on the rule.

The proposal would have given millions more Americans access to those drugs, but would have cost the government billions. Many health plans, including Medicare, don't currently cover weight loss treatments, and some patients simply can't afford their hefty price tags before insurance.

Wegovy and Zepbound both cost roughly $1,000 before insurance and other rebates. Allowing Medicare to cover those drugs and other weight loss medications could cost $35 billion over nine years, a congressional analysis found.

Under the Biden administration's proposal, only those who are considered obese — someone who has a body mass index of 30 or higher — would qualify for coverage. Some people may already get coverage of the drugs through Medicare or Medicaid if they have diabetes or are at risk for stroke or heart disease.

The rule wasn't finalized before Trump took office.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Judge jails Trump clemency recipient Jonathan Braun after child assault arrest

news 2 hours ago

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says, as shareholder, tariffs are ‘not good'

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares of Lilly fell more than 2% in extended trading, while Novo Nordisk's stock dropped more than 1%.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us