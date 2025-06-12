Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump calls Fed chief Powell ‘numbskull' as he urges interest rate cut

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell waits to speak during a conference marking the 75th anniversary of the International Finance Division of the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, DC, on June 2, 2025.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump ripped Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as a "numbskull" as he turned up the heat on the central bank chief to lower interest rates.
  • Trump claimed at the White House that lowering rates by two percentage points would save the U.S. $600 billion per year, "but we can't get this guy to do it."

President Donald Trump ripped Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as a "numbskull" on Thursday as he turned up the heat on the central bank chief to lower interest rates.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Trump claimed at the White House that lowering rates by two percentage points would save the U.S. $600 billion per year, "but we can't get this guy to do it."

"We're going to spend $600 billion a year, $600 billion because of one numbskull that sits here [and says] 'I don't see enough reason to cut the rates now,'" Trump said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us