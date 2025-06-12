Trump calls Fed chief Powell ‘numbskull' as he urges interest rate cut

President Donald Trump ripped Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as a "numbskull" as he turned up the heat on the central bank chief to lower interest rates.

President Donald Trump ripped Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as a "numbskull" on Thursday as he turned up the heat on the central bank chief to lower interest rates.

Trump claimed at the White House that lowering rates by two percentage points would save the U.S. $600 billion per year, "but we can't get this guy to do it."

"We're going to spend $600 billion a year, $600 billion because of one numbskull that sits here [and says] 'I don't see enough reason to cut the rates now,'" Trump said.

