Trump announces U.S.-China trade talks in London next week

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Li Chenggang, China’s International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, prepare to discuss during a bilateral meeting between the U.S. and China, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 11, 2025.
Keystone/eda/martial Trezzini | Via Reuters
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and two other Trump administration officials will meet with their Chinese counterparts in London on Monday for renewed trade talks, President Donald Trump said.
  • Bessent will be joined by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Bessent, who has been leading the administration's efforts to craft a deal with Beijing, will be joined by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Trump said.

"The meeting should go very well," the president wrote on Truth Social on Friday afternoon. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

CNBC has contacted the Chinese Embassy in Washington for more information on Trump's announcement. A spokesperson for the embassy did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The scheduling announcement comes as the U.S. and China have squabbled over numerous issues in the midst of a debilitating trade war that threatens both economic superpowers.

Trump had announced that further talks were planned after he held a lengthy phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

