Trump administration's appeal of a temporary restraining order preventing DOGE access to Social Security data is denied

The Trump administration's appeal of a temporary restraining order blocking the Department of Government Efficiency from accessing personal data at the Social Security Administration has been denied.

Per the order issued by a federal judge last month, DOGE and its affiliates cannot access agency systems with personally identifiable information and must delete any such data in their possession.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit on Tuesday dismissed the government's appeal for lack of jurisdiction. The case will proceed in the district court. A motion for a preliminary injunction will be filed later this week, according to national legal organization Democracy Forward.

The temporary restraining order was issued on March 20 by federal Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander and blocks DOGE and related agents and employees from accessing agency systems that contain personally identifiable information.

That includes information such as Social Security numbers, medical provider information and treatment records, employer and employee payment records, employee earnings, addresses, bank records, and tax information.

DOGE team members were also ordered to delete all nonanonymized personally identifiable information in their possession.

The plaintiffs include unions and retiree advocacy groups, namely the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the Alliance for Retired Americans and the American Federation of Teachers.

"We are pleased the 4th Circuit agreed to let this important case continue in district court," Richard Fiesta, executive director of the Alliance for Retired Americans, said in a written statement. "Every American retiree must be able to trust that the Social Security Administration will protect their most sensitive and personal data from unwarranted disclosure."

The Trump administration's appeal ignored standard legal procedure, according to Democracy Forward. The administration's efforts to halt the enforcement of the temporary restraining order have also been denied.

"The president will continue to seek all legal remedies available to ensure the will of the American people is executed," Liz Huston, a White House spokesperson, said via email.

The Social Security Administration did not respond to a request from CNBC for comment.

Immediately after the March 20 temporary restraining order was put in place, Social Security Administration Acting Commissioner Lee Dudek said in press interviews that he may have to shut down the agency since it "applies to almost all SSA employees."

Dudek was admonished by Hollander, who called that assertion "inaccurate" and said the court order "expressly applies only to SSA employees working on the DOGE agenda."

Dudek then said that the "clarifying guidance" issued by the court meant he would not shut down the agency. "SSA employees and their work will continue under the [temporary restraining order]," Dudek said in a March 21 statement.