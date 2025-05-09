Trump administration ‘looking at' suspending habeas corpus, Stephen Miller says

Senior White House advisor Stephen Miller said that the Trump administration is "actively looking at" suspending habeas corpus, the right to challenge a person's detention by the government.

"The Constitution is clear, and that, of course, is the supreme law of the land, that the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in time of invasion, so that's an option we're actively looking at," Miller told reporters at the White House.

