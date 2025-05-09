Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump administration ‘looking at' suspending habeas corpus, Stephen Miller says

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller speaks to the media outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 9, 2025.
Kent Nishimura | Reuters
  • Senior White House advisor Stephen Miller said that the Trump administration is "actively looking at" suspending habeas corpus, the right to challenge a person's detention by the government.

Senior White House advisor Stephen Miller said Friday that the Trump administration is "actively looking at" suspending habeas corpus, the right to challenge a person's detention by the government.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"The Constitution is clear, and that, of course, is the supreme law of the land, that the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in time of invasion, so that's an option we're actively looking at," Miller told reporters at the White House.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us