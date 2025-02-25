Trump administration, DOGE hit roadblocks in three court cases

A trio of federal judges dealt the Trump administration setbacks in court cases involving federal spending, refugees and foreign aid.

A trio of federal judges on Tuesday dealt the Trump administration setbacks in separate court cases involving federal spending, refugees and foreign aid.

In one case, a judge extended a block on the Trump administration freezing federal spending on grants, loans and other financial aid.

"In the simplest terms, the freeze was ill-conceived from the beginning," wrote Judge Loren Alikhan in an opinion issued in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

"Defendants either wanted to pause up to $3 trillion in federal spending practically overnight, or they expected each federal agency to review every single one of its grants, loans, and funds for compliance in less than twenty-four hours," Alikhan wrote.

"The breadth of that command is almost unfathomable."

In another case, a judge in Washington state federal court blocked an executive order by President Donald Trump that had paused the nation's Refugee Admissions Program.

"The president has substantial discretion to suspend refugee admissions. But that authority is not limitless," said Judge Jamal Whitehead in his decision.

"He can not ignore Congress' detailed framework for refugee admissions and the limits it places on the president's ability to suspend the same," Whitehead said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.