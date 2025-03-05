Treasury yields rise as investors weigh impact of Trump's tariffs

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Wednesday as investors considered the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

At 6:20 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose more than 3 basis points to 4.244%. The 2-year Treasury yield rose more than 1 basis point to 3.972%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01% and yields and prices have an inverted relationship.

Investors are concerned about the potential impact of Trump's tariffs after 25% duties on imports from Canada and Mexico came into effect on Tuesday. The president also imposed an additional 10% tariff on goods from China. Canada, Mexico, and China responded by preparing retaliatory measures against the U.S.

To be sure, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested that a compromise with Canada and Mexico could be reached. Though Trump noted in an address to Congress that the administration was OK with a "little disturbance" from the levies.

"Officials have signaled willingness to tolerate short-term pain to implement their agenda, meaning a 10%-to-15% equity decline may be necessary to soften the administration's stance. Policy uncertainty is already weighing on activity, and will continue to slow investment and hiring decisions," strategists at BCA Research wrote.

Investors are also awaiting some economic releases on Wednesday including the ADP employment change report and the purchasing managers' index for the prior month, which could offer insights into the health of the U.S. economy.