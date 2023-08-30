Treasury yields rise as investors digest economic data

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, recovering some of Tuesday's losses, as investors considered the state of the economy after the latest data releases.

At 5:38 am ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was up by over 2 basis point at 4.149%, after having fallen by as many as 10 basis points on Tuesday. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 4.915% after rising by more than 2 basis points. On Tuesday, it had dropped by as many as 16 basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Treasury yields fell Tuesday as investors considered economic data, including the latest consumer confidence index which came in at 106.1, lower than the previous Dow Jones estimate of 116. The report also showed that consumers' inflation expectations for the next 12 months increased.

Meanwhile, JOLTs job openings data, also published Tuesday, reflected a fall of available positions to 8.8 million In July, the lowest level since March 2021.

Looking ahead, investors will gain further insights into the state of the labor market and overall economy from additional reports due this week.

ADP's employment change report is slated for Wednesday, and will be followed by fresh initial jobless claims figures on Thursday. August's U.S. jobs report — which cover nonfarm payroll, wage and unemployment data — is due Friday.

Also on Wednesday, July's pending home sales and estimated second-quarter gross domestic product figures are expected.

The fresh data could inform the Federal Reserve's next interest rate policy decision, which is expected in September. Uncertainty about whether the central bank will increase interest rates again or if its July rate hike marked the end of the rate-hiking cycle that has been going on since early 2022 has spread in recent weeks.