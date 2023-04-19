Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Latest Corporate Earnings

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday as investors considered the latest quarterly earnings reports, including from major banks, and assessed the economic outlook.

At 4:14 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over four basis points to 3.6176%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last trading at 4.2565% after rising by close to six basis points.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors weighed what could be next for the economy as they digested the latest corporate earnings reports and businesses' performance expectations.

Many paid especially close attention to reports from banks following last month's turmoil in the financial sector that had raised concerns about its stability. On Tuesday, Bank of America's report beat expectations, while Goldman Sachs missed previous revenue estimates. Morgan Stanley is due to report on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's next policy moves continued. Recent economic data which indicated that inflationary pressures were easing had prompted many investors to hope that interest rate hikes would be halted imminently.

Fed officials, have, however, indicated that rates could continue to rise. That includes Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who on Tuesday told CNBC that he anticipated a further 25 basis point interest rate hike to be implemented after the central bank's next meeting on May 2-3.