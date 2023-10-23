Treasury yields rise again as 10-year hovers near 5%

U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Monday, hovering just below multiyear highs as investors continue to assess the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates.

At around 2:50 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by around 5 basis points to 4.9758%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed around 4 basis points to 5.1286%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The 10-year yield on Thursday topped 5% for the first time since July 20, 2007, as markets digested comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said the central bank would remain "resolute" in its commitment to bring inflation down sustainably to 2% and that lower economic growth was likely needed to achieve this goal.

Fed fund futures pricing reflects a 98% probability that the central bank keeps its main interest rate unchanged at the current target range of 5.25-5.5% at its next monetary policy meeting.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Wall Street is awaiting a big week of corporate earnings, with tech titans Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft all set to report.

Auctions will be held Monday for $75 billion of three-month Treasury bills and $68 billion of six-month bills.

There are no major economic data releases Monday.