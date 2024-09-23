Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields nudge higher as investors assess growth outlook

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

A worker sweeps the floor at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, US, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.
Yuki Iwamura | Bloomberg | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher early Monday as investors assessed the growth outlook following the Federal Reserve's jumbo rate cut last week.

The 10-year Treasury yield was up just over a basis point at 3.745% at 3:41 a.m. ET. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note was near-flat at 3.574%.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

The 10-year Treasury yield ended last week almost 8 basis points higher after the Fed lowered rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday. Markets had raised the probability of the outsized move ahead of the meeting, but the announcement nonetheless surprised many economists.

Market participants are now questioning whether the move was good news for the U.S. economy, or a sign it is weakening more severely than previously thought.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week stressed he did not see signs that the risk of an economic downturn is "elevated," and said growth was continuing at a "solid rate."

He added that the central bank had conducted a "recalibration" of its policy stance to help maintain growth and support the labor market.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

TSMC and Samsung in talks with UAE to build chip megafactories, WSJ reports

news 1 hour ago

Europe could be drifting into a downturn as France and Germany fight economic and political woes

All eyes will now be on U.S. data releases this week, including flash purchasing managers' index figures Monday, house prices and a consumer confidence reading Tuesday, a final quarterly gross domestic product print Thursday and more inflation data on Friday.

Speeches are due from a host of Fed board members, including Raphael Bostic, Neel Kashkari, Austan Goolsbee and Adriana Kugler.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us