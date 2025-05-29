Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields move higher as trade court blocks Trump's tariffs

By Alex Harring, CNBC and Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on May 12, 2025.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields moved slightly higher on Thursday as investor sentiment was buoyed by a federal trade court blocking President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

The 30-year Treasury yield rose more than 3 basis points to 5.013%. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed more than 4 basis points to 4.523%. The 2-year yield was up more than 3 basis points, reaching 4.027%.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%, and yields move inversely to prices.

The U.S. Court of International Trade invalidated Trump's universal "reciprocal tariffs" imposed on international trade partners in early April, on Wednesday, and ordered a permanent stop to the duties in this case as well as future modifications.

The court said that Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs.

"The Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff Orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means of tariffs," it said.

The Trump administration has already appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Best Buy cuts full-year sales and profit guidance as tariffs raise cost of electronics

news 39 mins ago

United Airlines plans to return to JFK — again — in new partnership with JetBlue

"The yield rise is in fact directly related to the CIT decision as this means less tariff revenue for Washington at a time when the reconciliation bill is set to put the deficit and debt on an even more unsustainable trajectory," wrote Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge in a note.

On the economic data front, investors will be awaiting the gross domestic product growth rate for fresh insights into the health of the U.S. economy. They are also looking ahead to the personal consumption expenditures index — the Fed's favorite inflation gauge — which is set to be released on Friday morning.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us