Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields move higher as investors digest potential tariff relief

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 13, 2025. 
Danielle DeVries | CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief over the potential for tariff exemptions and awaited key jobs data.

At 6:48 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed over four basis points to 4.309%. The 2-year Treasury yield was up 1 basis point at 3.994%.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

One basis point is equal to 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are feeling optimistic about the possibility of future tariff exemptions after The White House announced a one-month delay to tariffs on automakers whose cars comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

"Reciprocal tariffs will still go into effect on April 2, but at the request of the companies associated with USMCA, the president is giving them an exemption for one month so they are not at an economic disadvantage," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on behalf of President Donald Trump.

This was after Trump implemented 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico on Tuesday, as well as an additional 10% duty on China. Canada, Mexico, and China have said they will respond with reciprocal measures as a result.

Investors will also be watching the weekly initial jobless claims data on Thursday and the big data release of the week — non-farm payrolls — due on Friday.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

Alibaba shares soar after Chinese tech giant unveils new DeepSeek rival

news 3 hours ago

How Europe could seize frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine

Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said that Treasury yields had moved higher on news of the auto tariff delay.

"Treasuries had earlier seen a sizeable round-trip amid a mixed batch of U.S. data. The 2yr yield traded as low as 3.89% following an underwhelming ADP report of private payrolls for February," he said in a note Thursday. "So that raised some fears about what the jobs report on Friday might show. But shortly afterwards, yields rebounded as the ISM services index painted a much more positive picture."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us