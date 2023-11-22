Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

10-year Treasury yield falls to two-month low, dips below 4.4%

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields slipped Wednesday as investors considered what could be on the horizon for interest rates and the economy ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell 4 basis points to 4.37%, reaching its lowest level since Sept. 20. The 2-year note yields, meanwhile, dipped 1 basis point to 4.872%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Bond markets did not react strongly to the release of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes on Tuesday, which did not suggest interest rate cuts will come soon. The minutes also noted that inflation remains too high above the Fed's 2% target.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Data published since that meeting, which took place on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, has however indicated that inflationary pressures are easing. The consumer price index reflected a 3.2% increase on an annual basis in October, which was below previous estimates.

That prompted many investors to believe the Fed is done hiking rates and raised questions about when rate cuts could begin, despite Fed officials remaining quiet on this topic.

One more Fed meeting is scheduled for December. Markets were last pricing in an almost 95% chance of rates being left unchanged then, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, which was slightly lower than before the Fed's meeting minutes.

Money Report

news 27 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

news 48 mins ago

Mortgage demand jumps to six week high as interest rates continue to drop

On Wednesday, durable goods orders data for October will be released alongside weekly initial jobless claims figures, which are being published earlier in the week than usual as markets will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us