Treasury yields lower as traders price in lower growth and mixed inflation readings

Treasury yields were mostly lower Thursday following reports that the U.S. economy fell into contraction in the first quarter and inflation readings were flat in March.

As of 6 a.m., the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield fell to 2.7 basis points to yield 4.148%. The policy-sensitive 2-year note was off 1.4 basis points to 3.607%.

One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Yields move inversely to prices.

As part of a busy week for both company earnings and economic data, investors on Thursday awaited readings on weekly unemployment claims, which have been in a tight range for the past several weeks, as well as a manufacturing reading that could show the sector slipping further into contraction.

On Wednesday, the Commerce Department reported that gross domestic product, the sum of all goods and services produced across the $30 trillion U.S. economy, declined at a 0.3% annualized pace in the first quarter, the first drop in three years.

Though the reading was driven largely by a surge in imports ahead of President Donald Trump's tariff order in early April, the report raised cautionary flags about the potential for the economy to tip into recession. Consumer spending rose at a meager 1.8% pace while a slide in federal government outlays also held back the growth figure.

The day's data brought mixed news on the inflation front: the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, posted a sharp increase for the quarter but was basically flat in March.

Traders continue to price in virtually no chance of an interest rate cut when the Fed meets next week, though they still expect the central bank to start easing in June.

Recent bond market movement indicates a bias toward lower growth that could push the Fed toward supporting the economy with cuts.

On the data front Thursday, jobless claims are expected to total 225,000, while the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index is forecast at 47.8, according to Dow Jones estimates.