Treasury Yields Hold Steady as Investors Await Key Economic Data

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Treasury yields held steady on Monday as markets awaited the release of October's flash manufacturing and services PMI (purchasing managers' index) data.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury yield was last down by less than a basis point to 4.2086% at 5 a.m. ET. On Friday, the benchmark Treasury note had hit a 14-year high and traded as high as 4.337%.

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield was last up by just over 1 basis point at 4.5046%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that some Federal Reserve officials were concerned with the pace of interest rate hikes. The yield on the 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes declined following the report, after previously trading at levels last seen in 2007 and 2008 respectively.

Markets have been fretting over the Federal Reserve hiking rates too much too quickly as they fear this policy could drag the U.S. economy into a recession.

On Monday, investors will therefore be paying close attention to the release of flash manufacturing and services PMI data for October. PMI data reflects whether an economy is expanding or contracting, and by how much.

In September, activity in the services sector slowed, while the manufacturing sector grew.

Traders are also looking to earnings reports and forecasts to assess whether businesses are expecting an economic slowdown. Tech heavyweights including Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft are due to release third-quarter updates this week.

