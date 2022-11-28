Treasury Yields Slip as China Unrest Grows, Traders Await Key Data

U.S. Treasury yields slid Monday as unrest in China grew over the country's Covid policies, while trades awaited a slew of economic data releases — which are due this week and will provide insights into how the U.S. economy is faring as interest rates and inflation remain high.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was trading 1.6 points lower at around 3.683% at 6:27 a.m. ET. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was at around 4.463%, after falling by more than 1 basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Over the weekend, demonstrations broke out in mainland China as people vented their frustrations with Beijing's zero-Covid policy. Local governments tightened Covid controls as cases surged, even though earlier this month Beijing adjusted some policies that suggested the world's second biggest economy was on its way to reopening.

Stock futures fell in response to the protests.

A series of key labor market data is due this week, including ADP's private business payroll figures and JOLTs job openings on Wednesday, as well as non-farms payroll and unemployment data on Friday.

As a tight labor market is historically associated with high inflation, the data could provide hints about the impact of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes and its monetary policy plans.

Minutes from the Fed's November meeting released last week indicated that the central bank would continue to hike interest rate in the coming months, but at a slower pace. Concerns about the speed of rate hikes dragging the U.S. economy into a recession have spread among investors.

They will therefore also be looking to additional economic data releases scheduled for this week, such as personal spending and income figures, for hints about the impact of high inflation and interest rates on consumers.