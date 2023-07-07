2-Year Treasury Yield Eases Slightly After Weaker-Than-Expected Payrolls Data

U.S. Treasury yields were little-changed Friday after June's job report indicated easing employment growth.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by more than 4 basis points at 4.086%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading down by less than 1 basis point at 4.994%. On Thursday, it had briefly reached a 16-year high of 5.120%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

The Labor Department reported on Friday that nonfarm payrolls rose by 209,000 in June and the unemployment rate was 3.6%. This came below the Dow Jones consensus estimates for an increase of 240,000 and jobless level of 3.6%. Payrolls rose by 306,000 in May, after revisions.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

However, there were parts of the jobs report that could give the Federal Reserve to resume hiking. Wages increased by 4.4% on an annual basis, coming in 0.1% below economists' estimates.

Following the data, traders kept their bets that the Fed would resume hiking later this month. Fed futures point to a 92% chance that the central bank will raise by a quarter point on July 26, about the same odds as one day ago.

The Fed has four more policy meetings at which it could change interest rates left this year, with the next one coming up later in July. Markets are widely expecting a rate increase to be announced then, but the picture is less clear for the remainder of the year. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested last week that a strong labor market was a key driver behind the central bank's restrictive policy approach.