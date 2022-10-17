Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Assess the Impact of Inflation on Markets

U.S. treasury yields fell on Monday as investors looked to earnings reports to assess the impact of persistent inflation and paid close attention to U.K. economic turmoil that has been weighing on global bond markets.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 3.9651%, having fallen by four basis points after surpassing the 4% mark multiple times last week.

Meanwhile, the yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury dipped by around six basis points to 4.4496%. It had reached a 15-year high on Thursday.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors are looking closely at earnings releases for hints on the impact that inflation and associated interest rate hikes are having on the U.S. economy. After September's inflation reading was hotter than expected, analysts are widely expecting another 75 basis point rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November.

Some fear that the hikes are too much too soon and could cause a recession.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department is considering bond buybacks to improve market liquidity, Reuters reported.

Markets also kept a close eye on developments in the U.K. economy, as the newly appointed Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said he would reveal his medium-term policy plans on Monday.

After Hunt's predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a so-called "mini-budget" last month, the British pound plummeted and U.K. gilt yields soared, leading the Bank of England to step in with an emergency bond-buying program.

Prime Minister Liz Truss reversed some of the "mini-budget" on Friday, but markets remained concerned.

The yield on the U.K. 10-year gilt was last 4.037%, down by around 25 basis points.