10-year Treasury yield tumbles below 4% on fear a trade war will tip economy into a recession

U.S. Treasury yields continued to plummet on Friday, with 10-year Treasury yield falling well below 4%, after China retaliated against President Donald Trump's aggressive "reciprocal tariff" policy rollout, causing investors to flood into bonds for safety on fears of a global recession.

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped over 17 basis points to 3.882%, falling to the lowest level since October. The yield had topped 4.8% earlier this year on hopes that Trump would rev up the U.S. economy with tax cuts.

The 2-year Treasury yield shed over 22 basis points to trade at 3.50%. One basis point equals 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

China early Friday said that it would slap a 34% tariff on all U.S. good starting April 10 following Trump's blitz earlier in the week that would mean an effective rate on some China goods of as high as 54%.

Investors have flooded into Treasuries for safety over the past few days, pushing yields lower, after Trump's tariff rollout was signed into effect on Wednesday evening. The plan, which set a 10% baseline tariff across the board, hit over 180 countries and hammered global markets.

The 10-year rate has tumbled since ending last week at around 4.25% on fears a trade war could raise prices and slow the economy into a recession.

JPMorgan late Thursday raised the odds of a recession this year to 60% from 40%.

"These policies, if sustained, would likely push the US and possibly global economy into recession this year," wrote Bruce Kasman, JPMorgan's chief global economist.

Investors will also be closely watching the nonfarm payrolls report, due to be published Friday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect nonfarm payrolls to rise by 140,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 4.1%. The report will offer an insight into the health of the U.S. economy amid fears of slowing growth.

"Indeed, with recession fears mounting, a weaker-than-expected print could be a nail in the coffin for the U.S. economy," said Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist at Barclays Private Bank. "Unfortunately, a more encouraging reading could easily be dismissed as being 'outdated' given the prospect of significant tariffs hitting the US job market."