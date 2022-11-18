Money Report

Treasury Yields Climb as Markets Ponder Future Fed Interest Rate Policy

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

  • The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by five basis points as of 4 AM ET, trading at around 3.8232%.
  • The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.5095% after rising by more than five basis points.

U.S Treasury yields rose on Friday as Federal Reserve officials suggested interest rates would go higher still, after recent economic data had given investors hope about inflation easing.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Uncertainty about the Fed's interest rate plans continued to weigh on markets. Throughout the week, a series of Fed speakers indicated that the central bank would continue on its path of interest rate hikes.

Speaking at an online event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis on Thursday, its President Neel Kashkari said rate hikes should continue until there is certainty that inflation has stopped climbing and that this point had not been reached yet.

Investors had hoped that recent wholesale and consumer inflation figures, which came in less hot than expected, would prompt the Fed to slow or pause rate hikes.

Many have been concerned about the pace of hikes leading the U.S. economy into a recession and have been scanning Fed speaker comments for hints about a change in policy. Further remarks are expected on Friday.

Investors will also gain fresh insights into the housing sector, which is often used as a barometer for the state of the wider U.S. economy, on Friday, when existing home sales data is published.

