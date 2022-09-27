Treasurys Stumble as Markets Digest Fed Economic Commentary and Stocks Slip

Treasurys fell across the board on Tuesday, with the yield on the 2-year and 10-year notes coming off recent highs, as markets took in economic commentary from Fed speakers and stocks continued to dip.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down 2 basis points to 3.8516%. On Monday, it reached levels not seen since 2010, rising as high as 3.931%.

After reaching a fresh 15-year record and soaring as high as 4.351% on Monday, the yield on the 2-year Treasury also slipped on Tuesday. It was last trading at 4.2871%, down by 2 basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Markets digested a slew of Federal Reserve speaker commentary after Boston Fed president Susan Collins, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic and Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester all gave speeches on Monday.

Their comments signaled that the Federal Reserve would continue to prioritize pushing back against persistent inflation, with Mester arguing that "aggressive and pre-emptive action can prevent the worst-case outcomes from actually coming out."

This stance is in line with the central bank's recent policy decisions and its remarks after hiking interest rates by 75 basis points at its September meeting last week.

Chicago Fed president Charles Evans and St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard are due to make remarks on Tuesday.

A slew of economic data is also expected and will give markets further insight into the economic state of the U.S. as concerns about a recession grow louder. Month-on-month durable goods orders for August and new home sales for August are among the anticipated data releases.