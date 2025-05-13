Toyota reveals new name, upgraded tech for its sole U.S. EV

Toyota revealed a redesigned version of its sole all-electric vehicle in the U.S., with a simplified name and notable increases in EV technologies and capabilities.

Toyota Motor on Tuesday revealed a redesigned version of its sole all-electric vehicle in the U.S., with a simplified name and notable increases in EV technologies and capabilities.

The new name for the EV for the 2026 model year is the "bZ," cut down from the "bZ4X." Toyota says the name change is to simplify it for customers, but it's also likely a move to distance the updated model from its predecessor.

The bZX4 received lackluster reviews, including from Motor Trend, which panned the vehicle as a compliance car. The vehicle also was recalled shortly after its launch for a problem in which its wheels could detach, leading to embarrassing headlines for the company that's known for its reliability.

Toyota appears to address many concerns of the first-generation EV with the 2026 model year updates, including a 25% increase in EV range, up to 50% improvement in horsepower and fast-charging capabilities.

The improvements bring the bZ closer to competitors such as Tesla's Model Y as well as General Motors' Chevrolet Equinox and Blazer EVs.

Toyota said the bZ is scheduled to begin arriving in U.S. showrooms from its Japanese production plant during the second half of this year. It declined to release future pricing of the car, which currently ranges from roughly $37,000 to $42,000, depending on the model.

The range of the EV on a single charge is improved to up to 314 miles, from 252 miles. The vehicle's peak horsepower is upped from 214 hp to 338 hp for all-wheel drive models, while front-wheel drive vehicles increase 20 horsepower to 221 hp.

Regarding charging, the 2026 bZ will be equipped with Tesla's North American Charging System port, giving drivers access to thousands of high-speed charging stations nationwide. Under ideal conditions, Toyota says the car will charge from 10% to 80% battery capacity in around 30 minutes.

The vehicle also receives updated interior and exterior styling, which should assist its competitiveness among a growing number of EVs in the U.S. Although American drivers haven't adopted EVs as quickly as some expected just a few years ago, sales and the number of models available continue to grow.

U.S. EV sales increased 11.4% year over year to nearly 300,000 units during the first quarter of this year, according to Cox Automotive's Kelley Blue Book.

Toyota has sold roughly 35,000 units of the bZX4 since its launch in late 2022. It sold 18,570 of the vehicles in 2024.