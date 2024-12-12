Money Report

Top U.S. liquor distributor favored Costco, Kroger, other chains over small businesses: FTC

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Cases of Beam Suntory Inc. Jim Beam brand bourbon sit stacked in the warehouse at Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits LLC distribution center in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. 
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The Federal Trade Commission sued Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, accusing the company of illegal price discrimination.
  • Southern's is the largest U.S. distributor of wine and spirits, and is the tenth largest privately held company in the nation.
  • The FTC alleges that Southern favored large chain buyers, including Costco and Kroger, over neighborhood grocery stores, convenience stores, and independent liquor stores.

The Federal Trade Commission in a new lawsuit accuses the largest U.S. distributor of wine and spirits of illegal price discrimination that favored large chain buyers, including Costco and Kroger, over neighborhood grocery stores, convenience stores and independent liquor stores.

The distributor, Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, is the tenth largest privately held company in the United States, generating about $26 billion in revenues from sales to retail customers in 2023, the FTC said Thursday in announcing the suit.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

