Tom Brady buys ownership stake in sports collectibles company

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is entering the sports collectibles space.

Brady will acquire a 50% stake in CardVault, a sports card and memorabilia retailer, the company announced on Wednesday.

As part of the deal, CardVault will change its name to "CardVault by Tom Brady," and is planning to rapidly scale its footprint. Card collecting has experienced a resurgence since the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to record sale prices.

The sports collectibles retailer currently has locations at TD Garden in Boston; Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts; and Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The company will open a new flagship location this spring at American Dream mall, next to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and said it is actively identifying new locations in other sports hubs.

"This isn't just about buying and selling cards; it's about curating history, building community, turning fans into collectors, and giving them access to own great moments in sports," Brady said in a statement.

CardVault was founded in 2020 as a way for collectors to buy, sell, grade and trade cards. The store also sells memorabilia.

The company is planning to expand its digital content as it looks to reach new collectors and investors.

This isn't Brady's first foray in the collectibles space. In December, he put his valuable watch collection up for sale at Sotheby's.

The former quarterback was also seen buying up cards at Fanatics Fest in August.

"Sports collectibles and cards have been part of my DNA since childhood, and CardVault has set the gold standard for what a modern fan experience should be," Brady said.