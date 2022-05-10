Tom Brady Agrees to Join Fox Sports as Lead NFL Game Day Analyst Whenever His Career Ends, CEO Lachlan Murdoch Says

Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as the broadcast network's lead NFL analyst whenever he chooses to retire, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said Tuesday.

Brady briefly retired earlier this year only to change his mind 40 days later.

Brady has agreed to a "long-term" deal with Fox and will call games with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to join Fox Sports as the broadcast network's lead National Football League analyst when his career concludes, Fox Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch said Tuesday.

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season," Murdoch said in a tweet. He also announced the news during Fox's earnings conference call.

Brady responded on Twitter, emphasizing his playing days aren't over yet.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG," Brady tweeted.

Brady, who will turn 45 in August, has agreed to a "long-term" deal with Fox and will provide color commentary for games called by lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, Fox said. He has also agreed to "serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives," the company said.

Brady briefly announced his retirement earlier this year only to change his mind 40 days later. He hasn't said how long he plans to continue to play in the NFL. Brady has won seven Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Buccaneers.

Fox's longtime lead broadcasting duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman said earlier this year they were leaving the network to join ESPN as the cable network's new Monday Night Football TV announcers.

There has been widespread turnover among broadcasters this NFL offseason, with Al Michaels departing NBC's Sunday Night Football to call Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football games, Mike Tirico, who left ESPN in 2016 for NBC, succeeding Michaels, and Burkhardt replacing Buck as Fox's lead voice.

Disclosure: NBC Sports, which shares parent NBCUniversal with CNBC, broadcasts NFL games.

Clarification: This story has been updated to clarify that Mike Tirico left ESPN in 2016 for NBC.

WATCH: Brady changes his mind, will return to Bucs