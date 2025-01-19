TikTok restoring U.S. service after Trump provided ‘assurance'

TikTok was available to some users on Sunday after President-elect Donald Trump said that he would sign an executive order to delay a federal ban of the app.

"I'm asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!" Trump wrote in a post on his social media app Truth Social on Sunday morning.

TikTok was available to some U.S. users on Sunday after President-elect Donald Trump said that he would sign an executive order on Monday following his inauguration to delay a federal ban of the app.

In a statement on X, the company wrote that it would bring back access to its American users.

"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service," TikTok wrote. "We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

The decision is "a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship," the company added. "We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."

This came after Trump wrote on his social media app Truth Social he would "issue an executive order on Monday" to extend the period of time before the ban was set to take place.

Although TikTok was shut down for American users late Saturday night, and also removed from Apple and Google's app stores, some were able to log on to the platform on Sunday through their mobile apps and desktops.

The law banning TikTok was set to take effect on Sunday as ByteDance, the China-based owner of TikTok, had not yet divested the company to a non-Chinese entity. The Supreme Court had ruled on Friday to uphold the law that would ban the app and penalize third-party internet service providers, such as Apple and Google, if they supported TikTok on their platforms after the ban went into effect.

Despite TikTok's pledge to reinstate service in the U.S. following Trump's statement, the company's future remains unclear under the current law.

Trump has previously stated on Truth Social that he would like the U.S. to hold 50% ownership of TikTok in a joint venture to "keep it in good hands and allow it to stay up." However, ByteDance has not changed its stance on having no plans to sell the company.