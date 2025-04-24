Tide owner Procter & Gamble cuts earnings, revenue outlook as quarterly sales disappoint

- Procter & Gamble's quarterly earnings topped estimates, but its revenue fell short of expectations.
- The company also cut its forecast for its full-year core earnings per share and revenue.
Procter & Gamble on Thursday reported mixed quarterly results as demand for its products fell.
The company, which owns Tide and Charmin, also slashed its full-year forecast for its core earnings per share and revenue.
Shares of the company fell 2% in premarket trading.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:
- Earnings per share: $1.54 vs. $1.53 expected
- Revenue: $19.78 billion vs. $20.11 billion expected
P&G reported third-quarter net income attributable to the company of $3.77 billion, or $1.54 per share, up from $3.75 billion, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier.
Money Report
Net sales dropped 2% to $19.78 billion.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright CNBC