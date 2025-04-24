Money Report

Tide owner Procter & Gamble cuts earnings, revenue outlook as quarterly sales disappoint

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Tide laundry detergent is shown on display in Compton, California.
Mike Blake | Reuters
  • Procter & Gamble's quarterly earnings topped estimates, but its revenue fell short of expectations.
  • The company also cut its forecast for its full-year core earnings per share and revenue.

Procter & Gamble on Thursday reported mixed quarterly results as demand for its products fell.

The company, which owns Tide and Charmin, also slashed its full-year forecast for its core earnings per share and revenue.

Shares of the company fell 2% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

  • Earnings per share: $1.54 vs. $1.53 expected
  • Revenue: $19.78 billion vs. $20.11 billion expected

P&G reported third-quarter net income attributable to the company of $3.77 billion, or $1.54 per share, up from $3.75 billion, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales dropped 2% to $19.78 billion.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

