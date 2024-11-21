Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as stocks ended Wednesday mixed, and what's on the radar for the next session.

Nvidia if you missed it

On Thursday, we'll keep covering Nvidia's quarterly report.

The company posted adjusted earnings and revenue that topped expectations in the third quarter. Nvidia also issued a better-than-expected forecast for this quarter.

Revenue jumped 94% on a year-over-year basis.

Several customers are already getting the company's next-generation chip, which is called Blackwell.

The results seemingly weren't strong enough for investors. The stock is down in extended trading.

The stock is up almost 3% in three days. Nvidia is up about 10% in November, and it's up more than 190% in 2024.

Best ideas: Amazon and Apple

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth issued a note Wednesday morning saying, "We're expecting solid online holiday season sales growth of +7.5% Y/Y." The firm called Amazon "our best idea."

Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein issued a note on Wednesday, calling Apple a "best idea." He said, "We view Apple as a quality compounder, with mid-single digit revenue growth, improving margins, disciplined capital return, and double-digit EPS growth."

Apple is 3.6% from the Oct. 15 high. The stock is up 19% in 2024.

Amazon is 6% from last week's high, when it hit $215.90 a share. Amazon is up about 9% in November.

Tech dividends

In September, the software giant Microsoft said it would increase its dividend.

The dividend, which will rise eight cents to 83 cents a share, is payable on Dec. 12 to shareholders of record on Nov. 21. The dividend yield is 0.8%.

Cisco Systems has a dividend yield of 2.8%.

IBM currently has a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Apple's dividend yield is 0.4%.

Cannabis

NJBiz.com reports that New Jersey's legalized market for marijuana saw major growth in its latest quarter, with recreational sales coming in at $238.7 million.

Nevertheless, Canopy Growth remains 75% from the April high. The stock is down 18% in November.

Tilray is 56% from the April top. Shares are down 21% in November.

GrowGeneration is 51% from the April high. The stock is down 13% in November.

JPMorgan downgrades

Earlier this month, Baird cut its rating on the banking giant's stock. This morning, Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan to "perform." Oppenheimer's analyst wrote, "It is hard for us to imagine the stock outperforming, especially from this level."

The banking giant is 2.9% from the Nov. 6 high.

JPM is up 8.5% in November. The stock has soared 41.5% in 2024.

The S&P 500 Financials hit a high on Tuesday. The sector is up 31.4% in 2024.

The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) is 4% from the Nov. 11 high. The fund is up 29% in 2024.

Target vs. Walmart