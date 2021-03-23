Money Report

This Woman Said She Made a Fortune by Age 27 and Lost Everything in 2008. Here's How She Revived Her Life

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Patrice Washington started her career before graduating college.

The USC grad became a real estate broker while juggling classes and homework during her senior year. 

After graduating in 2003, Washington opened her own boutique real estate and mortgage brokerage. She immediately had to hire employees to keep up with demand.

By 2007, she had made millions and reinvested all of her earnings into 13 investment properties. 

Then the housing market crashed, and Washington's company went out of business. The real estate she had parked her cash in was now worth a fraction of what she paid.  

Today, the 39-year-old Washington is a successful entrepreneur, bestselling author and podcast host. Check out this video to learn how she rebuilt her life after losing everything and to hear her advice for anyone struggling in the coronavirus economy. 

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

