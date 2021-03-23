This Woman Said She Made a Fortune by Age 27 and Lost Everything in 2008. Here's How She Revived Her Life

Patrice Washington started her career before graduating college.

The USC grad became a real estate broker while juggling classes and homework during her senior year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After graduating in 2003, Washington opened her own boutique real estate and mortgage brokerage. She immediately had to hire employees to keep up with demand.

By 2007, she had made millions and reinvested all of her earnings into 13 investment properties.

Then the housing market crashed, and Washington's company went out of business. The real estate she had parked her cash in was now worth a fraction of what she paid.

Today, the 39-year-old Washington is a successful entrepreneur, bestselling author and podcast host. Check out this video to learn how she rebuilt her life after losing everything and to hear her advice for anyone struggling in the coronavirus economy.

More from Invest in You:

'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic

Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise

How to prepare for a family member with COVID-19

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.