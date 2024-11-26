This startup makes thrifting furniture far easier, even for big retailers like Pottery Barn

The New York-based startup AptDeco is an online marketplace for buying and selling used furniture that provides pick-up and delivery for items.

Furniture waste is a growing concern as consumers and companies seek to reduce carbon emissions. In the U.S. alone, we throw out roughly 12 million tons of furniture every year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Furniture waste is a growing concern as consumers and companies seek to reduce carbon emissions. In the U.S. alone, we throw out roughly 12 million tons of furniture every year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, leaving it to rot in landfills. Most of it is less than fifteen years old. Recycling furniture can be difficult, mostly because selling and moving it is such a pain.

Apparel companies like Poshmark, Dpop and Thredup are thriving in online thrifting, but furniture thrifting is a lot more complicated, simply due to the size of the items. Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace list furniture, but it's up to the consumers to figure out how to pick up and deliver the items. That can be costly and potentially dangerous, with strangers inviting strangers into their homes.

AptDeco is offering a new business model. The New York-based startup is an online marketplace for buying and selling used furniture that provides pick-up and delivery for items. It also works with major retailers, like West Elm and Pottery Barn, to sell floor models or resell items that have been returned.

"By extending the lifecycle of furniture, overall it's just better for the environment, whether it be less wood being chopped out of forests to just the supply chain associated with producing that furniture," said Reham Fagiri, founder and CEO of AptDeco.

For big furniture retailers, there is big waste in returns and the reverse logistics involved — from the costs to the transportation emissions. Instead, partner brands are now selling their returned items on AptDeco as soon as a customer requests a return, directly from the customer's home. AptDeco uses its own resale data to price items to sell quickly, often within a week. They can then retrieve the item from the returner's home and deliver it directly to a resale buyer, bypassing the need to take these returned items to a distribution center first.

Kathleen O'Brien bought her dining room table, TV console and headboard from AptDeco.

"The world is kind of on fire, literally, and so anything that I can do to reduce my own footprint in the world is what I'm trying to do, like in all aspects of my life and furniture specifically," said O'Brien.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

While the furniture sells at as much as a 50% discount to new, the service comes at a price.

"We earn a percentage that ranges from 15% to as high as 60% depending on the product, the brand, the condition, and a lot of different variations that go into it," said Fagiri.

The company operates everywhere in the U.S. except Alaska and Hawaii. The company's carrier network across so many markets makes its expansion potential very attractive to investors like Initialized Capital.

"Contributing to the circular economy through their logistics business is a great example of the types of climate adaptation companies that we see as having longevity in the next phase of climate tech," said Zoe Perret, a partner at Initialized Capital,

AptDeco is also backed by Comcast Ventures, Y Combinator, Hearst Lab, Great Oaks Venture Capital and Soma Capital. It has raised $14.5 million in total funding so far.

In the 10 years since its launch, Fagiri says the company has offset over 19 million pounds of carbon dioxide from the environment. That's equivalent to roughly 6.5 million cars taken off the road.

CNBC producer Lisa Rizzolo contributed to this piece.