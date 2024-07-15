This job is ‘always' in demand, says IBM exec—it can pay over $100,000 without a degree

You don't need a bachelor's degree or a stacked resume to land a six-figure job.

Even as some businesses scale back hiring — pointing to high inflation and a rapid increase in interest rates, among other challenges — there's one high-paying role that's "always" in demand, according to one IBM executive: project manager.

"Businesses always need project managers, not just in tech but also in retail, marketing and a dozen other industries," says Lydia Logan, IBM's vice president of global education and workforce development. "It's a core role that touches on so many different functions within a business: project managers can work with the finance, tech, legal departments, you name it."

The role of "project manager" is exactly what it sounds like: a person who is responsible for planning, organizing and managing the completion of a project, ensuring it is completed on time and within budget.

Such projects can range from constructing a new building to running a marketing campaign.

Businesses across all industries are recruiting project managers to keep up with the rapid advancement of different technologies and adapt to lingering disruptions from the pandemic, Logan adds.

To help meet these challenges, the Project Management Institute anticipates that employers will need at least 25 million people in project management roles by 2030 — which means about two million people will need to enter the field every year just to keep up with demand.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the number of project management jobs will grow 6% in the next decade — faster than the average for occupations overall.

How to land a job in project management

Most project management jobs require at least a high school diploma or GED, as well as the completion of a certification course or training.

Several schools including the University of Pennsylvania, and Cornell University offer online project management certificate programs, as do companies like Google and IBM. Some of these courses are free, while others charge an enrollment fee.

Project managers should be comfortable problem solving, delegating tasks and leading a team, juggling disparate components like scheduling, budgeting and payroll.

In this role, you'll also be working closely with people in other departments, so it's important to be adaptable and be able to effectively communicate a project's goals and each team member's role in accomplishing them, Logan explains.

Making sure these skills — as well as any certifications —are front and center on your resume is the "most important" step you can take to land a role in project management, she adds.

Six-figure salaries and opportunities to work from home

Project managers are in demand across all industries, but there's a particularly urgent need in financial services, health care and technology, the Project Management Institute reports.

Companies like IBM, Amazon and JP Morgan Chase & Co. are among the top companies hiring for project managers, according to recent research from Glassdoor.

In tandem with rising demand for these professionals, the median salary for project managers in the U.S. is $102,682 per year, ZipRecruiter reports, up from about $87,000 a decade ago.

There are also dozens of remote project management jobs on the market, some of which pay upwards of $200,000 a year.

Ultimately, "Project management is a solid field with a lot of growth opportunities," says Logan. "It's great for people who are curious, collaborative and excited to lead a team."

