This Couple Retired in 1991 With $500,000 Invested in Mutual Funds. Here's Why They Moved Most of Their Money to ETFs

Billy and Akaisha Kaderli both retired in 1991 at the ripe age of 38.

The former stock broker has lived through a series of market booms and busts, but the 2008 crash led Billy Kaderli to rethink his investment strategy.

The retiree sold some shares of a mutual fund he was invested in, and his account was placed under a 30-day hold. Not having access to his money led Kaderli to research more flexible options.

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, can be traded much like stocks, and gave Kaderli more freedom to move the couple's money around. That trading does come with more risk but can be useful for an informed investor, Kaderli said.

The funds are also tax-efficient thanks to their unique structure.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Check out this video for a simple breakdown of how ETFs work and to learn the risks and advantages you can expect as an investor.

More from Invest in You:

What your FICO score means and why you should pay attention

Josh Brown: How I explain the stock market vs. the economy

How insurance premiums and deductibles work

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.