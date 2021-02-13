Think You Know How to Talk About Money With Loved Ones? Take This Quiz to Find Out

February is "Love and Money Month" for the National Financial Educators Council and an opportunity to learn how much people know about sharing financial information with their loved ones. Americans talk with spouses, partners, parents, colleagues, and children about their salaries and finances at different times, which has implications for those relationships. Take the quiz to learn more about how and when people should share money information.

Source: National Financial Educators Council

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: 6 reasons why you might not have received your stimulus check yet — and what you can do about it via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.