These Republicans are ready to derail Trump's tax cuts over the SALT cap

Five House Republicans to vote together in a bloc that could derail President-elect Donald Trump's signature tax bill unless they get concessions on the current cap on state and local tax deductions.

GOP Rep. Nick LaLota, N.Y., told CNBC that doubling the SALT cap to $20,000 would be a "laughable" proposal.

The SALT cap debate divides Republicans because lifting the limit is expensive, and and because would largely benefit high income households.

WASHINGTON — An influential group of five House Republicans from high-tax states is threatening to hold up a major tax package that is a top priority for President-elect Donald Trump unless they get a significant boost to the amount that their constituents can deduct from federal income taxes to reflect state and local taxes already paid.

As negotiations over a major tax cuts bill get underway, they are also drawing a firm line: Simply doubling the maximum allowed deduction from the current $10,000 cap to $20,000, they say, is not enough.

"The $20,000 is a nonstarter," Republican Rep. Nick LaLota, N.Y. told CNBC. "It's almost laughable. It's way too low to earn our vote."

LaLota is one of 16 members of a congressional state and local tax (SALT) caucus who attended a recent meeting with Trump at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. There, Trump promised the lawmakers that he would back their efforts to raise the SALT cap, and told them to get back to him with a number that would ensure their support for his broader tax package.

The group plans to use House Republicans' narrow, four-seat majority to increase their own leverage.

Specifically, LaLota is part of a bloc of five Republican House members who plan to stick together and oppose any broader Trump tax cut package unless it contains significant changes to the current SALT cap provisions.

Rounding out this group are his fellow New York Reps. Mike Lawler and Andrew Garbarino, as well as Rep. Tom Kean Jr. of New Jersey and Rep. Young Kim of California.

Under the current makeup of the House, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson, La., can only afford to lose two GOP votes and still pass a piece of legislation along party lines. As a five-vote bloc, these SALT Republicans could effectively sink the tax cut bill that is expected to be Trump's top legislative priority.

A spokesman for Johnson did not reply to a request for comment on the demands from the SALT bloc.

While the larger SALT caucus has secured support for a SALT cap hike from Trump, they still need to win over hundreds of their fellow Republicans who oppose lifting the cap.

One of the most common objections to raising the SALT cap above $10,000 is that the benefits of a higher cap would mostly accrue to wealthier Americans. Another is that lifting the current limit could add billions of dollars to the cost of any tax bill, depending upon how it is structured.

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimates that households with incomes in the top 20% would disproportionately benefit from any effort to raise the maximum allowable deductions for state and local taxes. That's because these households are more likely to have higher state tax bills, and to owe more in federal income taxes.

Garbarino said that while his constituents might have incomes that are high compared to the rest of the country, in the context of their high-cost of living areas, these households are middle-class.

Howard Schnapp | Newsday | Getty Images

"I don't have a very wealthy district," he said in an interview with CNBC. "I'm mostly on the south shore of Long Island, mostly cops, firemen from New York City, teachers, other blue collar workers, union guys. They all got hurt when this was put into place back in 2017, and we're looking to right that wrong."

The broader SALT Caucus has yet to propose exactly what they think the cap should be, and they are looking at data to find a proposal that would ensure that the benefits go to the middle class.

LaLota said there are two options he prefers. One is that Congress could raise the cap to an as-yet-to-be-determined amount, and then allow joint filers to deduct twice that.

Alternatively, Congress could remove the cap altogether, but limit the deduction to those households with income below a specific threshold.