These are the top 10 winter travel destinations on Gen Z's bucket list—including one with a ‘rising culinary and art scene'

Gen Z is looking to escape the winter with new and exciting adventures, according to a recent report from Airbnb.

The company found that of all the generations, Gen Z travelers are the most likely to search for experiences in "nature" and favor outdoor activities. This is reflected in Airbnb's list of the trending winter destinations for travelers born between 1997 and 2012.

"Warmer weather beach locales are really trending with Gen Z," Ali Killam, Airbnb's Editorial Lead, tells CNBC Make It. "But we're also seeing Gen Z travelers head to cities that offer exciting cultural immersions with a blend of modern-day amenities and historical significance, while also being close to those outdoor nature experiences."

The report states that over 75% of Gen Z travelers have used the Airbnb app to plan trips for winter 2025, and more than 60% seek trips lasting two to six nights.

Killam adds that although these young travelers are known for having budget-conscious mindsets and fast-paced lifestyles, they are still taking advantage of the time they have to disconnect from the hustle of their daily routines. The data shows they want to prioritize wellness and connect with nature on their trips.

"January is actually one of the most popular months for searching for Airbnb stays and planning travel," Killam says. "This is likely driven by travelers who are looking to plan for the year and those who are experiencing winter and desperately looking to find that winter sun," Killam says.

These are Airbnb's top winter destinations on Gen Z's bucket list for 2025.

The Americas

Porto Seguro, Brazil

Praia Grande, Brazil

Greater Orlando, Florida, United States

Playa del Carmen Mexico

Punta del Este, Uruguay

The Greater Orlando area of Florida was the only destination in the United States to rank as a top winter destination for Gen Zers.

"This might seem more like a popular family destination or family travel destination, but it is trending with Gen Z guests during this quieter winter season, which is a more affordable time to visit," Killam says. "Of course, it is known for being home to some of the top amusement parks in the U.S., but the area also has a rising culinary and art scene. It offers a ton of great outdoor and nature activities."

Brazil has two trending locales on the list. Killam attributes this to Gen Z travelers looking to soak up the sun and their desire to discover up-and-coming places.

It could also be a sign of Gen Zers looking to get the most out of their travel time: "These emerging beach locales in Brazil might also be detour destinations that are extensions of their Carnival trips," Killam adds.

"So they can see as much as they can and recharge after taking part in the action-packed celebrations."

Europe

Alicante, Spain

Munich, Germany

Killam says Munich, Germany is trending with young travelers because it is a city with a great blend of culture, history and nature experiences.

Munich offers travelers many outdoor activities, like hiking, skiing, and snowboarding. The city is also home to Oktoberfest and some of Germany's largest breweries.

Asia

Osaka, Japan

Bangkok, Thailand

Killam says these two destinations in Asia were trending with Gen Zers because of how far their money can go there.

Bangkok, Thailand, has always been known as a budget-friendly destination, while travel to Japan from the U.S. has continued to increase over the years.

The number of travelers from the United States rose 153% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2019, according to CNBC. This could be partly due to favorable exchange rates.

Killam says both provide a blend of modern-day activities, while still being close to nature.

Australasia

Sydney, Australia

Our winter, is Australia's summer, so it's no wonder Gen Zers are looking to enjoy the sun. Located on the country's east coast, Sydney is home to the iconic Bondi Beach and the Blue Mountains.

Sydney also offers travelers unique wellness experiences like stunning viewpoints while still enjoying the bustling city.

