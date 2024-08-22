The world's first airport to require biometric boarding is set to arrive in 2025

The Smart Travel Project at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi will involve biometric sensors at every airport identification checkpoint by 2025.

Privacy concerns in the U.S. have hampered efforts for widespread biometric implementation, but Elon Musk has said the nation needs to "catch up."

As end-of-summer travel lines back up at TSA airport checkpoints in the U.S., one overseas airport is going all-in on a biometric passenger experience. The Smart Travel Project at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi will involve biometric sensors at every airport identification checkpoint by 2025.

Airport security and travel experts have generally cheered the move.

"They are boldly moving forward in adopting facial recognition as the means to let travelers into their system, and I commend them for doing it," said Sheldon Jacobson, an engineering and computer science professor at the University of Illinois. Jacobson has been studying airport security since the 1990s and helped the TSA develop its pre-screening program, which allows some travelers in the U.S. to skip the checkpoints. "Facial recognition is the future, and we will start to get intelligent with airport security and focus on the traveler rather than the items they bring. By doing that, you create a different paradigm," Jacobson said. "What they are doing in Abu Dhabi is just the beginning, but it has to start somewhere."

Going completely paperless from the parking garage to your seat-back tray table is unnerving to some who wonder if a Crowdstrike-type outage could bring down fully electronic boarding systems and grind travel to a halt. But Jacobson says those are very rare events, and even if the system completely shut down because of an outage, the net benefits of a biometric travel experience over time will outweigh the costs.

Zayed International Airport's program relies on a partnership with the government. The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security collects biometrics from any traveler arriving in the UAE for the first time. The airport then uses this database to verify passengers passing checkpoints. The airport did not respond to a request for comment on its plans. Saeed Saif Al Khaili, General Director at the United Arab Emirate's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, said in a recent press release that the Biometric Smart Travel project "aims to enhance the travel experience at Zayed International Airport from curb to gate, ensuring high levels of security and safety."

Jacobson says the TSA tends to move more slowly and incrementally on changes, and that the UAE's political system allows for faster implementation of programs, so this all-encompassing collection of biometric data likely wouldn't fly in the U.S., at least not now. Whenever new biometric programs are introduced, he said, there is "tremendous pushback."

Still, the U.S. public appears to be getting more comfortable with usage of biometrics at airports.

According to data analytics firm J.D. Power and Associates, a majority (53%) of those surveyed at major U.S. airports say biometrics in airports are a good idea or they are willing to use a biometric security check. An additional 12% say they are a good idea but have privacy concerns.

Among the concerns expressed are what type of data someone would need to give during the biometric enrollment process, and whether biometric security processes will be used to track movements throughout the airport, or if biometric data will be used outside the airport.

"To make the technology more widespread and allow airports and travelers to take advantage of it, airports should establish clear guidelines and processes and make travelers aware of potential uses. Buy-in from travelers is essential," says Mike Taylor, J.D. Power's senior managing director of travel, hospitality, and retail.

Shawn DuBravac, futurist and author of "Digital Destiny: How the New Age of Data Will Transform the Way We Work, Live, and Communicate," said he believes biometrics will transform travel. "While we've seen growing use of biometric sensors to streamline travel, the vision of a fully paperless experience by next year is incredibly ambitious," he said.

Travel veterans generally agree that some aspects of biometrics will be involved in future airport visits if they aren't already. DuBravac sees biometrics at airports in the U.S. used as a tool to make the human element more responsive.

"Instead of managing mundane tasks like document verification, personnel can provide higher levels of customer service, assist travelers with special needs, and ensure that the overall passenger experience is efficient and welcoming. Automating routine processes will empower a more human experience," he said.

Billionaire Elon Musk lauded Zayed's innovation, commenting on X in response to a video that showed a traveler breezing through check-in at the Abu Dhabi airport that the U.S. needs to "catch up."

"Musk's comments are close to wishful thinking," said Irina Tsukerman, a national security lawyer and fellow at the Arabian Peninsula Institute. She noted that privacy concerns and costs would likely prevent the implementation of a whole biometric airport experience in the U.S.

"This worked in Abu Dhabi because UAE is a small, wealthy monarchy with a high degree of population trust in the government and sufficient resources to devote to technical innovation," Tsukerman said. The same ingredients aren't in place in the U.S. "Transition to full automation for all eligible travelers will be time-consuming, onerous, expensive, and meet resistance from airport worker unions," she said.

Despite Musk dinging U.S. airports, it isn't like there isn't a biometric presence in the United States.

In 2018, LAX became one of the first airports in the United States to pilot biometric boarding, and today, it is used as an option for qualifying passengers.

"At LAX, we use biometrics to support our airline partners and federal authorities to speed up the process of boarding international departing flights," said Ian Law, chief digital transformation officer, Los Angeles World Airports, which includes LAX. There are up to four biometric lanes at each international departure gate and facial recognition technology can be used to do touchless, paperless traveler verification.

"Airlines are able to significantly reduce the time needed to board a flight, cutting the time travelers stand in line," Law said.

While no U.S. airports are close to Abu Dhabi's goal of a completely biometric airport, plenty of airports in the United States at least use some biometrics. According to the TSA, its PreCheck option is currently available at more than 200 airports with over 90 participating airlines nationwide and has a voluntary facial recognition component. To be approved for PreCheck, participants fill out an online form, pay a fee, undergo a background check, an in-person interview, and can opt-in for a facial recognition scan.

Clear, a publicly trading company, has also made inroads into more than 55 U.S. airports, allowing those who pay a fee and undergo prescreening to skip the lines and board biometrically. The service has made some lawmakers balk at creating a tiered system of travelers, and in California a group of lawmakers tried – but failed — earlier this year to restrict Clear.

Travel technology provider Amadeus is not involved in the Abu Dhabi airport's biometric program but has them at other airports, such as Dubai, Vancouver, Perth, and London's Heathrow airport. Chris Keller, vice president of airport and airline operations at Amadeus, says that for the foreseeable future, airports will be able to implement paper backups if there is a technological issue. "We expect increasing numbers of passengers to use biometrics, but there will always be a group, perhaps those that need special assistance or premium passengers, who will choose an agent-assisted experience and prefer a paper document," Keller said.

Jacobson says that would-be criminals will be thwarted by the fact that their faces will be known in a biometric airport system. "Once the person is known this has a deterrence effect and drives down the risk," he said. But he also indicated that Musk's comments lack proper context. "It is not that we are behind, this is an incremental process of growth and development," he said. "We won't get there this week. It takes a certain amount of will and proof of concept."

For example, when PreCheck in was rolled out in 2011 it had taken eight years from proposal to implementation.

"People are uncomfortable with change, anytime you make changes we have to do it more efficiently, more securely and less intrusively," Jacobson said.

In the U.S., it'll probably be awhile until getting from terminal check-in to airplane seat involves just showing your face.