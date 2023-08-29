The salary a single person needs to get by in every U.S. state

Do you feel trapped by your low-rate mortgage? Has your current interest rate impacted your plans to move in the next few years? Email money reporter Mike Winters if you're interested in being featured in a future Make It article.
Depending on where you live, the salary you need to get by as a single worker can vary immensely.
In Hawaii, the living wage for single workers is $112,411 — the highest in the U.S. — according to an analysis by personal finance website GOBankingRates.com. To determine the living wage in each state, GOBankingRates calculated the minimum amount a single person would need to follow the 50/30/20 budget, using data from Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Following this outline, 50% of income is used to cover necessities, such as housing and utility costs, 30% goes toward discretionary spending, and 20% is left for savings or investments.
Hawaii's living wage is more than double what many single people earn, as the U.S median income for single, full-time workers is $57,200, per Labor Bureau data. In Mississippi, however, the living wage is just $45,906, according to GOBankingRates data.
Here's a look at the five most-costly states for single workers, based on how much money they'd need each year to get by.
- Hawaii: $112,411
- Massachusetts: $87,909
- California: $80,013
- New York: $73,226
- Alaska: $71,570
Hawaii ranking first is not surprising, as the cost of living there is typically among the highest in the country. Because Hawaii is an isolated chain of islands, most shipping is done by sea rather than by truck or rail, which increases the cost of consumer goods. Land for real estate is also limited, which has driven up home prices.
Similarly, Massachusetts, California and New York require relatively high living wages, largely due to the fact that Boston, Los Angeles and New York City have some of the highest housing costs in the country.
Looking at the results as a whole, single workers' median income of $57,200 only covers the living wage in 30 states.
Single people may have to make sacrifices to get by
Although the study uses the 50/30/20 budget as a guideline for determining living wage, it isn't always a realistic measure of what people can afford, primarily because of ever-rising housing costs.
That usually means some sort of compromise is needed to make ends meet, whether that's cutting back on retirement contributions or eliminating other costs, like owning a car. In the case of large, expensive cities, getting a roommate is sometimes the only way a single person can cover their expenses.
While couples can usually find some cost savings by splitting mortgage or rent costs, there is no such discount for single people, which is why they typically spend thousands more on housing each year, compared with what married or people pay.
Location also plays a role. Individuals who earn around $57,200 can live comfortably in more rural states in the South and Midwest, where living costs are much lower.
Again, a lot of that has to do with housing costs. Median home prices in the South and Midwest are $311,800 and $366,600, respectively, much less than the overall U.S. median of $410,200, according to National Association of Realtors data.
Here's a look at the cost of living in each state, in alphabetical order.
Alabama
- Annual living wage for a single person: $46,577
Alaska
- Annual living wage for a single person: $71,570
Arizona
- Annual living wage for a single person: $60,026
Arkansas
- Annual living wage for a single person: $47,111
California
- Annual living wage for a single person: $80,013
Colorado
- Annual living wage for a single person: $59,218
Connecticut
- Annual living wage for a single person: $63,078
Delaware
- Annual living wage for a single person: $56,571
Florida
- Annual living wage for a single person: $57,064
Georgia
- Annual living wage for a single person: $49,051
Hawaii
- Annual living wage for a single person: $112,411
Idaho
- Annual living wage for a single person: $58,634
Illinois
- Annual living wage for a single person: $49,372
Indiana
- Annual living wage for a single person: $49,855
Iowa
- Annual living wage for a single person: $48,518
Kansas
- Annual living wage for a single person: $47,379
Kentucky
- Annual living wage for a single person: $47,318
Louisiana
- Annual living wage for a single person: $50,087
Maine
- Annual living wage for a single person: $60,862
Maryland
- Annual living wage for a single person: $67,915
Massachusetts
- Annual living wage for a single person: $87,909
Michigan
- Annual living wage for a single person: $50,049
Minnesota
- Annual living wage for a single person: $51,668
Mississippi
- Annual living wage for a single person: $45,906
Missouri
- Annual living wage for a single person: $47,771
Montana
- Annual living wage for a single person: $57,056
Nebraska
- Annual living wage for a single person: $49,009
Nevada
- Annual living wage for a single person: $58,580
New Hampshire
- Annual living wage for a single person: $62,935
New Jersey
- Annual living wage for a single person: $64,463
New Mexico
- Annual living wage for a single person: $51,214
New York
- Annual living wage for a single person: $73,226
North Carolina
- Annual living wage for a single person: $53,531
North Dakota
- Annual living wage for a single person: $52,807
Ohio
- Annual living wage for a single person: $50,157
Oklahoma
- Annual living wage for a single person: $46,024
Oregon
- Annual living wage for a single person: $65,763
Pennsylvania
- Annual living wage for a single person: $53,838
Rhode Island
- Annual living wage for a single person: $59,936
South Carolina
- Annual living wage for a single person: $52,222
South Dakota
- Annual living wage for a single person: $52,095
Tennessee
- Annual living wage for a single person: $48,774
Texas
- Annual living wage for a single person: $50,497
Utah
- Annual living wage for a single person: $55,293
Vermont
- Annual living wage for a single person: $65,923
Virginia
- Annual living wage for a single person: $57,293
Washington
- Annual living wage for a single person: $65,640
West Virginia
- Annual living wage for a single person: $47,732
Wisconsin
- Annual living wage for a single person: $53,122
Wyoming
- Annual living wage for a single person: $49,666
