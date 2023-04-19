The Priciest Tickets for Singapore's Formula One Night Race Are Gone — and Others Are Going Fast

So much for cheap tickets selling out first.

The priciest tickets to attend Singapore's Formula One race this year are gone, despite being priced at an all-time high of 11,016 Singapore dollars ($8,260) for a three-day pass.

Tickets for the "Paddock Club" entitle ticketholders to air-conditioned suites, unlimited Champagne, food and live performances, plus "exclusive access to the coveted daily Pit Lane Walk which gives an up-close view of the F1 cars, garages, and crew," according to the race website.

Sunday night tickets for the Paddock Club, which overlooks the pit garage, are gone, though tickets for Friday or Saturday, which sell for $2,808 and $4,104 respectively, are still available, according to the website.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Other tickets selling fast

The Paddock Club is one of five types of "Hospitality Packages" for this year's Grand Prix race. Like the Paddock Club, tickets to two of these — The Green Room and Lounge@Turn3 — are available for "waitlist" only, as are individual night tickets to sit in the Sky Suites category.

Of the 13 types of grandstand tickets, ten are either sold out or "selling fast."

Three-day walkabout passes — priced from $298 to $598 — are also gone.

Cheapest tickets to the race

The cheapest ticket to attend the Singapore Grand Prix costs $38 — for a Friday night and for patrons in wheelchairs; two companions can join along at the same rate, according to the event's website.

The next best rate is $128, which gives walkabout access in one area only — Zone 4.

The event, which will feature musical performances by Post Malone and Robbie Williams, is set to take place from Sept. 15-17.