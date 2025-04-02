The No. 1 soft skill you need to get hired now—people who have it ‘are going to win,' says LinkedIn expert

Soft skills are hot skills, according to LinkedIn.

The career platform recently released its "Skills on the Rise 2025" report, which shows that people skills are becoming more in demand on the platform, so much so that Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, says the "soft" moniker is becoming out-of-date.

"We do the skills a disservice by calling them 'soft' skills," says McCaskill. "These human-centric skills are really game changers as it relates to how we think about the skills you're going to need and work on a regular basis."

In a rapidly evolving workplace post-Covid, seven of the top 10 skills in the study were soft skills — in part due to the proliferation of AI, which made up two spots in the top 10. Soft skills can be harder for AI to replicate, McCaskill says.

The study measured the number of LinkedIn users adding a skill to their profile, the share of members being hired who had a skill and the amount a skill was included in a job posting. It then compared those totals to the prior year.

LinkedIn's top soft skills on the rise (and where they ranked on LinkedIn's Skills on the Rise list):

Conflict mitigation (2nd) Adaptability (3rd) Innovative thinking (5th) Public speaking (6th) Solution-based selling (7th) Customer engagement and support (8th) Stakeholder management (9th)

Conflict mitigation was the top soft skill on the list, partially due to changing workplace dynamics. A recent study from the Harris Poll and Express Employment Professionals found that "toxic" behaviors in the office are increasing and 30% of employed U.S. job-seekers reported their colleagues as more confrontational than they were 3 years ago. McCaskill attributes this to a "divided external world," a return to the office from Covid, and a generational divide.

"The people who can be calm in the midst of [those factors], the people who can keep their professionalism in the midst of that … those people are going to win in this," McCaskill says.

For those who aren't the most outgoing, having a workplace based around skills like public speaking could seem like a nightmare, but McCaskill says it's more about conveying your soft skills in a way that best fits your personality.

"No one's saying that you're going to go out and be … shaking hands and kissing babies every day for the next six months," McCaskill says. "But even if you are an introvert, you've got to figure out, 'How can I communicate my enthusiasm?'"

That could be as simple as writing a thank-you note detailing your excitement about a role after an interview.

In terms of how you can show these soft skills in a job application or interview, McCaskill suggests having your soft skills on your resume and specific examples for interviews. He also says that it's important to be able to recognize when a hiring manager is asking you about a soft skill.

"When somebody says, 'Tell me about a time that you solved a problem that your company was facing,' they're really asking you about innovative thinking," McCaskill says. "If my human skills are going to be a big part of these conversations, let me start to think about what the main ones are."

