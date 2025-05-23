The No. 1 country Americans want to move to most, says survey of over 100,000 people

U.S. travel to Portugal has boomed in recent years, and it's now the No. 1 country where Americans are hoping to move abroad.

That's according to a survey of 116,363 Americans who looked into leaving the U.S. throughout 2024 administered by Expatsi, a company that provides relocation tours and expat resources.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Visitors to Expatsi's website are invited to complete a 20-question assessment to see which country might suit them best, based on their lifestyle preferences (like weather and local policy), future plans (like studying or working), financial means and other factors.

Survey-takers are also asked about the countries they're most interested in learning more about. The top-requested countries include:

Portugal Spain UK Canada Italy Ireland France Mexico New Zealand Costa Rica

Portugal is also the No. 1 most recommended country to survey-takers based on the preferences they select in the assessment, followed by France, Spain, Greece and Switzerland.

Why Americans want to move abroad

The top reason people give for wanting to move out of the U.S. is for adventure, enrichment and growth, according to the survey. Some 56% of respondents say the U.S. is too conservative, while 53% feel the country is too divided. Roughly half of the expat-curious say they want to move for more or different freedoms, and to avoid the threat of gun violence; 41% say they hope to save money while living abroad.

Two-thirds of Expatsi's test-takers say they want to leave the U.S. by 2026, with 12% saying they hope to move in the next six months. Thirty percent hope to retire abroad, 18% are seeking a digital nomad visa, and 17% say they will move with a skilled worker visa.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

More Americans have considered moving abroad since the 2024 presidential elections.

A CNBC analysis of U.S. Google search data showed a spike in users searching for terms related to "how to move to X country" beginning in June 2024. Site traffic to Expatsi spiked to nearly 51,000 visitors in the month of November, up from roughly 8,000 in October, following President Donald Trump's re-election.

The business of moving abroad is booming

Interest in Expatsi's resources tend to rise after contentious political events, says Jen Barnett, who co-founded the company with her husband Brett Andrews in 2022 and saw a first wave of interest after the Roe v. Wade decision was overturned that summer.

Now, their business is booming.

Expatsi's revenue is up 19,632% year-over-year, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It, as the company sold a growing suite of products including relocation scouting trips, one-on-one consultations and tickets to events like a conference in San Antonio starting Friday and running through the weekend, where over 300 guests will hear from speakers to learn about the process of moving abroad: from obtaining a visa and moving your finances overseas, to choosing the right neighborhood and finding a job as a foreigner.

The company helped more than 200 people go on relocation tours in 2024, Barnett tells Make It. "About 5% are fully moved, and another 25% are in the paperwork stage, meaning they've filed visa applications or have appointments to file," she says.

Want to boost your confidence, income and career success? Take one (or more!) of Smarter by CNBC Make It's expert-led online courses, which aim to teach you the critical skills you need to succeed that you didn't learn in school. Topics include earning passive income online, mastering communication and public speaking skills, acing your job interview, and practical strategies to grow your wealth. Use coupon code MEMORIAL to purchase any course at a discount of 30% off the regular course price (plus tax). Offer valid from 12:00 am Eastern Time ("ET") on May 19, 2025, through 11:59 pm ET on June 2, 2025. Terms and restrictions apply.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life, and request to join our exclusive community on LinkedIn to connect with experts and peers.